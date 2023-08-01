Beverly Hart

Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

Beverly Ann Hart, 76, of Chesapeake, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Hart.

A visitation is scheduled from 6-8 p.m Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Funeral services for Mrs. Hart will also be conducted at the funeral home at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery.

Email newsletter signup

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, located in Chesapeake, is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Obituaries

Carol Fraley

Claudia Edmonds

David Hatfield

John Clary

Print Article

  • Polls

    Have you started back-to-school shopping yet for this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections