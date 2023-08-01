Beverly Hart Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Beverly Ann Hart, 76, of Chesapeake, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Hart.

A visitation is scheduled from 6-8 p.m Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Funeral services for Mrs. Hart will also be conducted at the funeral home at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery.

