FOCUS: Memory Lane 8-2-23

Tommy Tipton, of Tipton’s Bakery and Supermarket, constructs a 1492-inch sandwich at Ohio University Southern in 1992, on the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s voyage to America. The sandwich, shared by 250 people at the event, was designed to have been big enough to feed every crew member of Columbus’s three ships, the Nina, the Pinta and the Santa Maria. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)
Amy Michelle Holschuh prepares to descend the slide during Fire Prevention Week at Rock Hill No. 4 Elementary School in 1992. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Mike James)
The championship basketball team from 1938-39 from the one-room schoolhouse in Deering was coached by George Derifield and George Edwards. Players pictured are Randall McKee, Fred Neville Jr., Jon Melvin, Robert Vanderhoof, Harry Walker, Charles Waller and Lowell Massie. (Photo shared with The Tribune in 1992 by Vanderhoof)
Rock Hill High School’s cheerleaders take the field at game at the start of the 1992 football season. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)