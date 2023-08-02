Campaign hosts event for downtown workers Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Cleary among crowded field for Ironton mayoral race

Summer is entering its final weeks and, before you know it, the traditional post-Labor Day start of the general election campaign will be here.

In November, the ballot will feature mayoral races from Ironton, as well as all of the county’s villages. City and village council, township trustees and school board races will also be up for a vote.

Email newsletter signup

On Friday, one campaign made their presence known by hosting an appreciation event for downtown workers.

Amanda Cleary is co-founder of nonprofit Third and Center and is running for mayor of Ironton.

“We’re here to show our appreciation for downtown businesses, city departments and county employees,” she said of her event at the Rotary Fountain, where attendees were treated to hot dogs and other food.

Prior to the event, Cleary had gone door to door, handing out invitations.

“I am running for mayor because I love our community and want to make a difference,” Cleary, who announced her candidacy in March, said. I have been working through Third and Center to improve the city and this is the next step to get a better platform to make things better.”

Cleary is challenging incumbent Mayor Samuel Cramblit II, who is seeking a second term.

Also having picked up petitions to collect signature to be on the ballot for the Ironton mayoral race are Kelly Greco-Smith, Chris Perry and Anthony Bazell. Hugh Scott has already collected signatures and filed for the race.

The deadline for candidate filings for the November election is 4 p.m. Aug. 9.

In addition to the November election, voters will also cast ballots this year in a special election on Aug. 8, to decide on an amendment to make more strict the standards for voters to amend the state’s constitution.