Portsmouth man killed in crash Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Post is investigating a fatal crash that was called into the Post around 13:11 on Sunday.

The crash occurred at about 1:11 p.m. on U.S. 52 near milepost 13 in Scioto County.

Joseph L Winn Jr, 24, of Portsmouth, was driving a 2003 Honda CBR900, on U.S. 52 eastbound, while a second driver was behind the wheel of a 2008 Ford Focus, on the highway’s westbound lanes.

The Ford Focus turned left into a private drive and was struck by Winn’s vehicle. Winn sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Scioto County Coroners Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scioto County Coroner’s office, Nile Township Fire Department and EMT Ohio.

The crash remains under investigation by Troopers at the Portsmouth Post.