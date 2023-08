Angela Callicoat Published 3:17 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Angela Lyne Callicoat, 55, of Ironton, Ohio, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Saint Mary’s Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point. Family and friends may visit the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.