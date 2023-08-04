Gallery: Memory Lane 8-5-23

The Ironton High School cheerleaders are seen in fall 1986, after they won awards at the National Cheerleading Association camp. From left, are Jennifer Lutz, Tina Green, Karla Swartzwelder, captain Rhonda Nance, Suzi Allyn, Julie Jenkins, Katrina Leach and Julie Rice. Leach, now Keith, went on to be elected mayor of Ironton in 2015, while Rice, now Walters, served for several years as student services coordinator with the Lawrence County ESC. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Jim Walker)
Harold Schritter, 86, was the only living charter member of South Point’s Lions Club in 1992. He is seen with his athletic and community service awards. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Renee Carey)
Greg Cieinski, of Burlington, searched for discarded cans along Old U.S. 52 in 1986. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Ray Saviciunas)
Downtown Ironton hasn’t changed much since the 1950s, as seen in this photo, taken from the collection of the city’s former Nazor Studio, which was part of an exhibition at Ohio University Southern in 1986. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)
Carrie Blevins, of Waterloo, picks out refreshments at the Ironton Senior Center in 1992, at a celebration of the center’s first year. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Mike James)