Jim Loukx Published 3:16 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Sept. 20, 1938 — July 25, 2023

Surrounded by his loving family, James “Jim” Russell Loukx, 84, of Accomac, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on July 25, 2023 after a brief illness.

Jim Loukx was born to Norma and Arnold Loukx in Ironton. Jim attended Ironton High School and the Ohio State University and remained a loyal Tiger and Buckeye for life. Jim moved to the Eastern Shore of Virginia in 1969 and, with the exception of a two-year work adventure in Venezuela, made the Shore his home.

Jim was committed to hard work and family. He married Helen Hapner in 1960. They had three children, Laurel, Adam, and Katrina.

Widowed in 1984, Jim concentrated on work, including owning and running the iconic Phillips Hardware in Belle Haven, where he spent hours every day talking with friends and making new ones. Few who visited the store will fail to remember Jim.

In 1999 Jim was fortunate to find another true love when he married Anne Adams, of Accomac. He was blessed by their relationship and the addition of Donnie and Angela Belote and their children and grandchildren to his family. Jim and Anne remained loving and committed companions.

Jim’s commitment to work began early in life. He was employed from the time he was a young boy. In addition to operating small businesses, he worked in sales, broadcasting, and a myriad of other pursuits. Mostly, however, Jim loved working in agriculture where he worked for companies like Purina, Green Giant and Dulaneys.

Jim’s love of farming took him to South America in the mid ‘70s, where he helped develop Venezuelan agriculture. His work was recognized by President Carlos Andres Perez as a national asset. Jim had many adventures in Venezuela and made many lifelong friends in the community.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Anne; his sister, Phyllis (William) Kennedy, of Ironton; his children, Laurel Loukx, of Richmond, Adam Loukx, of Athens, and Katrina Loukx, of Grants Pass, Oregon; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two stepchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and three great step-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, three brothers, and first wife, Helen.

A service to celebrate Jim’s life was held at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Jim’s memory through an act of kindness for someone in need.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.