King’s Daughters Health Foundation to award 23 AEDs to community organizations Published 12:00 am Friday, August 4, 2023

Lawrence County groups among recipients

ASHLAND, Ky. — Helping people stay healthy and ensuring they have access to services during a medical emergency is an important role of any hospital.

The King’s Daughters Health Foundation and Auxiliary are very pleased to announce they are donating 23 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to first responders and community organizations in eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio.

Email newsletter signup

AEDs are medical devices that can deliver an electrical shock to an individual suffering from sudden cardiac arrest, a condition that affects more than 350,000 Americans each year. Only about 10 percent of people who experience a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting survive.

This is the fourth year for the AED donation program, which is funded through the sale of special heart month T-shirts to King’s Daughters team members and the community. Over 100 AEDs have been donated since 2020.

This year’s

recipients include:

• Ashland Area YMCA

• Boyd County 911

• Boyd County Schools Agriculture Department

• Decatur Township Volunteer Fire Dept.

• East Fork Fire Dept.

• Elliott County Emergency Management

• Greenup County Detention Center

• Helping Hands of Greenup County

• Highlands Museum & Discovery Center

• Hillcrest Bruce Mission

• Ironton Catholic Community

• Johnson County Senior Citizen Center

• Lowmansville Volunteer Fire Dept.

• Lawrence County KY Fiscal Court

• Lawrence County Ohio Domestic Shelter

• Lawrence County Search and Rescue

• Raceland Police Department

• Rock Hill Youth Sports

• Rose Hill Schools

• South Point Volunteer Fire Dept.

• United Ashland Ministry/Unity Square

• Webbville Volunteer Fire Dept.

The kits, which include the defibrillator, hard shell case and pediatric key that allows it to be safely utilized on an infant or child, were delivered to the recipient organizations over the past several weeks.

The King’s Daughters Health Foundation and the King’s Daughters Auxiliary are committed to supporting UK King’s Daughters in meeting the special healthcare needs of patients and their families as well as providing programs and services to families and the communities in which they live.

The AEDs were awarded based on community need, with an emphasis on first responders and location.