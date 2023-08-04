Man arrested for involuntary manslaughter Published 12:00 am Friday, August 4, 2023

FRANKLIN FURNACE — A Scioto County man has been arrested and charged, following an incident last week in which a hospital became concerned of reports of neglect of a victim, who later passed away from injuries.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that Southern Ohio Medical Center contacted his office on July 26, advising of a patient that was brought in for treatment and that there were concerns of possible abuse.

Detectives responded to the hospital to obtain photographic evidence of the reported injuries and to observe the physical condition of the victim.

Email newsletter signup

Matthew Vansickle, 58, of Franklin Furnace, a person of interest, was interviewed, then arrested for Failure to Provide for a Functionally Impaired Adult, a fourth degree felony. The victim was admitted to Southern Ohio Medical Center and later transferred to Hospice for care.

Thoroughman stated that Vansickle appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday, at which time he signed his own bond. On Saturday detectives were notified that the victim had passed away as a result of her injuries due to neglect. Vansickle was re-arrested on Saturday, on an additional charge.

Vansickle has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, a first degree felony and is currently being held on a $ 50,000 bond.

The victim has been identified as Patricia Vansickle, 79, of Franklin Furnace.

Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel 740-351-1091.