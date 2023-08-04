Yost’s Drug Dropoff Day safely disposes of 262 pounds of unused medications Published 12:00 am Friday, August 4, 2023

Staff report

CHILLICOTHE — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Drug Dropoff Day, held this past Saturday at two sites in Ross County, was a resounding success, resulting in the collection and proper disposal of 262 pounds of unused or expired prescription medications.

“Too often, drug addiction starts when someone gets their hands on a bottle of prescription drugs in the medicine cabinet,” Yost said. “Through events like Drug Dropoff Day, we are taking important steps to ensure that these drugs can do no harm to Ohioans or our natural environment.”

The combined efforts of the attorney general’s five Drug Dropoff Days have resulted in the safe disposal of more than 1,850 pounds of drugs since the program began in July 2021. The Ross County event was made possible through partnerships with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Kroger and Ohio Sea Grant, a Great Lakes research program based at Ohio State University.

Ross County was selected in part based on research done by Yost’s Scientific Committee on Opioid Prevention and Education (SCOPE): The county’s opioid overdose death rate of 19.22 per 100,000 in 2020 was the fifth highest among Ohio’s counties.

AG Yost’s collaboration with Ohio Sea Grant serves to draw attention to the potential threat of discarded drugs entering groundwater and lakes, rivers and streams. Traces of pharmaceuticals have been detected in drinking water, and continuous exposure to low levels of these contaminants can have detrimental effects on aquatic life.

For those who missed the event, it is still possible to dispose of unwanted prescriptions by contacting local law enforcement. In the meantime, Ohioans are encouraged to follow safe storage guidelines to help maintain the safety and well-being of our communities.