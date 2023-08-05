Charity concert set for Aug. 29 Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

Part of Tuesday series; Will benefit food pantry

A line-up has been revealed for the Tuesday Night Concert series at the Ironton Farmers Market for the next few weeks, leading up to a charity event at the end of the month.

This past week, the market was host to Building Rockets, the Ironton-based band that features Emily Jamison on vocals/guitar, MacLean James on guitar/keys, JD Thomas on bass, Hogan Bentle on drums and Dale Blankenship on keys/guitar.

The series is organized by Ironton aLive! And Studimo Produxtions.

Sam Heighton, the executive director of Ironton aLive!, detailed the full line-up through the end of the month.

On Tuesday, Barry Frazee will perform, followed by City Heat on Aug. 15 and The Chase on Aug. 22.

The following week, on Aug. 29, a special event will take place. Heighton said that all artists who have taken part this year are invited

back to perform at a charity event, which will benefit Harvest for the Hungry food pantry in Ironton.

Attendees are encouraged to make monetary donations at the event, as well as bring canned goods, Heighton said.

Heighton said that show is being sponsored by Pizza Hut, who will make a donation.

All of the Tuesday events are free and open to the public and begin at 6:30 p.m.

Other sponsors for the concert series are Phillips Funeral Home, Glockner dealerships, Perry Distributors, The Shakery, Melini’s Ristorante, Ironton Council for the Arts, The Armory Smoke House, Patties and Pints, Gold Street Auto Repair, J&J Maintenance, Appalachian Mechanical, Holliday Inn Express, Marriott TownPlace, ServPro of Southern Scioto and Lawrence Co., Ohio Valley Bank and Portable Solutions, Heighton said.

The Ironton farmers market is located at 218 Second St.