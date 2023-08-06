Horror con to make debut Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 6, 2023

Set for Huntington Oct. 13-14

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — October will see the debut of an indie horror convention for the region, dedicated to underground network of horror authors, artists, filmmakers, and creators.

Voidcon will take place Oct. 13-14 at the Doubletree by Hilton, located at 1001 Third Ave. in Huntington, and is being organized by Castaigne Publishing and Conquest Books, of Ashland.

Talmadge Callihan, owner of Conquest and Castaigne, said the convention is being designed especially to avoid the recent trends of conventions being focused on expensive autographs and celebrity photo ops.

The guest list includes iconic horror author Brian Keene, the winner of the 2014 World Horror Grandmaster Award and two Bram Stoker Awards. In addition to horror, Keene has written fantasy, crime fiction and comic books, including work for Marvel and DC Comics.

Also in the lineup are Mary Sangiovanni, Preston Fassel and more.

Callihan said they have more than 30 vendors from across North America coming for this event. There will be special readings, horror panels, Q&A and special film screenings.

Conquest Books, located at 2824 Holt St. in Ashland, opened in 2022 and features new and used books, with a particular focus on horror and fantasy, as well as signings by local authors.

The full lineup for Voidcon can be found at https://castaignepublishing.bigcartel.com/voidcon-2023.

Tickets can be purchased at https://castaignepublishing.bigcartel.com/product/void-con-2023.