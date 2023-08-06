Nationals sweep slumping Reds, 6-3
Published 5:30 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023
CINCINNATI (AP) — Washington’s CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas hit Lyon Richardson’s first two major league pitches for home runs and the last-place Nationals finished a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 6-3 win on Sunday.
Over the last 50 seasons, Richardson, 23, is the only pitcher to allow a home run on each of the first two pitches of his major league career, according to Optastats.
Abrams and Thomas teamed up to hit two fastballs a combined 808 feet. Abrams reached the first section of seats down the right field line with a 402-foot shot for his first career leadoff homer. Thomas followed with a 408-foot drive to center field for his third homer of the series.
Richardson (0-1) went 3-0 on Joey Meneses, the next batter, before throwing a strike that sparked a sarcastic cheer from the crowd.
Jake Au added a two-run single to Washington’s four-run first.
Abrams finished with four hits and Thomas went 7-for-13 with eight RBIs in the series.
Washington (49-63) has won four straight for the first time this season.
Joey Votto and TJ Friedl hit solo homers for the sliding Reds (59-55), who have lost six straight for the second time in a month and the third time this season.
The right-handed Richardson rebounded from his rocky start to add two hitless innings, finishing with four hits and four runs with three walks and two strikeouts.
Washington starter Jake Irvin lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, three runs and two walks with six strikeouts. Andrés Machado (3-0) got the win. Kyle Finnegan gave up two singles in the ninth but hung on for his 17th save in 24 tries.
Votto went opposite field to left for a 357-foot solo homer in the second. Friedl lofted a 386-foot drive down the right field line that reached the netting over the visitors’ bullpen for his second homer in two days.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Nationals: C Israel Pineda (right finger fracture) was returned from a rehab assignment, reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Double-A Harrisburg. RHP Paolo Espino was released.
Reds: LHP Alex Young left the game with an undisclosed injury while pitching to his second batter of the eighth inning.
UP NEXT
Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (5-6) was reinstated from the three-day bereavement list on Sunday in time to start Monday at Philadelphia.
Reds: LHP Brandon Williamson (3-2) is Cincinnati’s scheduled starter in Monday’s opener of a three-game series against Miami.
Nationals 6, Reds 3
|Washington
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Abrams ss
|5
|2
|4
|1
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Meneses dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|McLain 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Encrncn-Strnd dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Alu 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vargas 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rutherford lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Benson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Steer ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Call cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fairchild lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Washington
|400
|100
|010
|—
|6
|Cincinnati
|021
|000
|000
|—
|3
E–Stephenson (3). DP–Washington 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB–Washington 10, Cincinnati 6. 2B–Thomas (28), Abrams (20). HR–Abrams (11), Thomas (19), Votto (12), Friedl (10). SB–Abrams (27), Friedl (20), Alu (3). SF–Thomas (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Irvin
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Machado W,3-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garcia H,1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Weems H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Finnegan S,17-24
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|Richardson L,0-1
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Farmer
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Moll
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cruz
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Young
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sims
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gibaut
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires–Home, Clint Vondrak; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Brian Knight; Third, John Libka.
T–3:07. A–26,195 (43,891).