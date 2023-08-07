Harbor Health to host food truck/vendor event Published 12:00 am Monday, August 7, 2023

A food truck and vendor event is set for Aug. 25 at Harbor Health Care in Ironton, and will also serve to aid in the mission of a local animal rescue group.

Tammy Gill, activities director for the senior living facility, said the event is set for 2-4 p.m.

She said the event is being organized for residents, staff and their families, as well as the public.

Gill said they have five food trucks and 15 vendors booked for the event.

She said Ashland Animal Rescue will also be on hand, with animals in need of homes, who can be adopted on site.

Harbor Health care is located at 1050 Clinton St.