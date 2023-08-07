Kathern Malone Published 4:36 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

Nov. 16, 1928 — Aug. 6, 2023

Kathern Malone, 94, of Pedro, passed away at King’s Daughter Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky on Aug. 6, 2023.

Kathern was born Nov. 16, 1928, in Pedro, daughter to the late Willard and Alma (Herrell) Arbaugh.

When Kathern’s children were young, the phrase “stay-at-home-mom” didn’t exist. It was usual for the wife to stay home with the children while the husband worked. But even by the standards of the era, Kathern was an exceptional wife and mother. She was also an exceptional grandmother and counted it a privilege to help care for her two granddaughters.

Kathern was a member and treasurer of Cannon’s Creek E.U.B. Church in Pedro, where she was the oldest living member.

In addition to her parents and husband of 57 years, Ray D Malone, Kathern was preceded in death by sister, Virginia Boggs; and brother, Willard Arbaugh Jr.

She is survived by daughter Karen (Bill) Sands, of Pedro; son, James (Kimberly) Malone, of Kitts Hill; granddaughters, Charla Sands, of Frankfurt, Kentucky, and Madeline (Matthew) McClain, of Newark; great grandson, Maxwell James McClain, also of Newark; brother, John Arbaugh, of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Funeral services will noon on Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton, with Brother Dale Knipp officiating. Burial will follow at Slab Fork Cemetery in Pedro. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences to the Malone family, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net