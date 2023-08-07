Sheila Tackett Published 4:38 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

Sheila D. Tackett, 68, of Ironton, passed away peacefully at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentuvky on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

The Lawrence County native was born Nov. 5, 1954, a daughter to Harry Ralph (Nancy) Estes, of Ironton, and the late Gloria Robinson Johnson.

Sheila was a 1972 graduate of Ironton High School and was a homemaker. She was an active member of the Resurrection Hope United Methodist Church and dearly loved her church and her church family. Sheila was a Master Gardener and member and past president of the Rock Hill Garden Club, volunteered with The Rocks Garden Club at Rock Hill Middle School and former regional director of the Ohio Gardeners Association. She was a longtime volunteer in the Lawrence County 4-H community and advisor for the Lawrence County Copperhead 4-H Club.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pam Pancake and her brother, Lee Estes.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Alan Lee Tackett, who she married Oct. 14, 1972; two children, Dale A. Tackett and Sara Rose Wilds, both of Ironton; two granddaughters, Marlaina Jubilee Wilds and Marceline Juniper Wilds; and two sisters, Jackie (Wayne) Young, of South Point, and Angela Joann (Bruce) Williams, of Yorktown, Virginia.

She is also survived by many special, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.