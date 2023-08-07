Vivian Moore Published 4:29 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

Vivian J. “Suzie” Moore, 71, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

The Lawrence County native was born June 2, 1952, a daughter to the Emory and Myrtle (Boggs) Kerns. She was also preceded in death by her husband Joe E. Moore, who passed away on April 29, 2012.

Suzie attended Ironton High School and was a bartender at the Moose Lodge 701 for over 10 years. She was a member of the VFW Post #8850 and the Ironton Moose Lodge 701.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by: her daughter, Cheryl Caplinger; brothers, John, Tony, Emory, Jr. and Bill Kerns; and sisters, Ann Hamilton, Patty Friley and Lucy Back.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda Taylor and her longtime companion, Darrell Eaches, Larry (Beth) Taylor and Jeremy (Kayla) Moore, all of Ironton; one brother, Butch (Debbie) Kerns, of Columbus; two sisters, Kay Thornton, of Ironton, and Faye (David) Crager, of South Point; her grandchildren, Amanda Waugh, Ryan Caplinger, Tyler Taylor, Roman, Rynlee, Raegan and Ramsay Moore; and great grandchildren, Emma and Ella Waugh, Arianna, Brayleigh and Carlee Caplinger, and Kinley and Karson Taylor.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, with Pastor Eric Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.