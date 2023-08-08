Annual AAA7 senior art show set for October in Waverly Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

WAVERLY — The 41st Annual Senior Citizens Art Exhibit, sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging District 7, is back in person for 2023 after a few years of “virtual only” due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event is being moved to a new location and a different time of the year from years past.

This year, the event will be held at the Glenn Activity Center at Bristol Village in Waverly, and will be held the week of Oct. 16. A special reception to wrap up the event will be held the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 20.

Anyone who is 55 years of age or older may participate. The event’s official application form is available at the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org, or those who are interested can call for an application to be mailed – 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

Examples of art categories that may be entered in the contest taking place in October include: acrylic, charcoal, counted cross stitch, mixed media, oil, pastels, pencil and photography. Judging themes include: abstract, animals and birds, cartoons, floral, landscape, portraits (humans), seascape and still life. Written pieces including poems and essays are also accepted.

If you have any questions surrounding the AAA7’s Art Show or would like to be added to the mailing list regarding information about the event, please do not hesitate to contact the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277, or e-mail info@aaa7.org