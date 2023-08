Ruby A. DeVaughn Published 6:11 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Ruby A. DeVaughn, 59, of South Point, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Private family services will be held at a later date.

