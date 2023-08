Shake Your Tail Feather win awards Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The primary large dance twirl team from Cyndi’s Studio “Shake Your Tail Feather” attended the United States Twirling Association competition in Kissimme, Florida last month. The team brought a first place national title and a second place title. All girls competed for the first time at Nationals. Ages are 8-10 years old and are under the direction of Cyndi Roth.