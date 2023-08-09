EDITORIAL: Getting ready to cover the general Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

This week is a pivotal one for politics in both Lawrence County and the state of Ohio.

By the time you read this, the results will have come in and we will know whether voters approved or rejected a proposed amendment to the state constitution (assuming, of course, that the count goes off as planned and it doesn’t end up too close to call).

And, with that election out of the way, attention turns toward the general election in November, which is a major one for local government.

Today marks the final day for candidates to file signatures for the fall ballot.

Across the county, the city of Ironton and all villages will have mayoral races, as well as council seats on the ballot.

In addition, township trustees, fiscal officers and school board members will be up for election.

And, as usual, there will be a number of local issues and levies on the ballot.

We aim to keep voters as informed as possible and, in a little over a month, we will send our candidate questionnaires to those running for office.

Before we do this, we would like to hear from you.

Are there any particular questions you would like asked? Is there an issue that you feel has not been addressed and you would like to hear the position of prospective officeholders on?

Send your thoughts to briefs@irontontribune.com and let us hear your suggestions.