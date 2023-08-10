Scioto man arrested for attempted murder Published 9:06 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

PORTSMOUTH — A Lucasville man was arrested and charged on Friday with attempted murder, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said.

Thoroughman said that 911 received a call at 7:22 p.m. on Friday from a female caller, stating that her boyfriend had been shot in the face.

The location of the call was 196 Center St. in Lucasville.

Thoroughman said information obtained during witness interviews revealed that the shooting actually occurred at 224 Back St. in Lucasville.

Detectives processed both scenes, while deputies patrolled the area looking for the suspect, Thomas Cochenour, 53, of Lucasville.

Detectives were able to make contact with Cochenour and he was detained without incident at 8:01 p.m. He was located on the First Stop parking lot, located at 39 Lucasville Minford Rd. in Lucasville. After detaining the suspect, detectives said they were able to recover the firearm, which had been hidden.

The victim has been identified as Phillip Jackson, 45, of Lucasville. Jackson was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center by Valley Emergency Medical Squad. He was then transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Cochenour, of 224 1/2 Back Street in Lucasville, has been charged attempted murder, a first degree felony; felonious assault, a second degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony.

Thoroughman said he would like to thank Valley Emergency Medical Services for their quick response and assistance during the incident.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact 740-351-1091.