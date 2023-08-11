Betty DeBord

July 21, 1928 — July 30, 2023

Betty Belle DeBord, 95, of St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Akron and Ironton, passed away July 30, 2023. 

Betty thoroughly enjoyed painting and became a very talented painter. She also worked with her husband, managing a hotel chain in Ohio and Michigan. 

Survivors include her son, Claude H. DeBord, Jr. (Joanne); grandchildren, Claude P. DeBord (Rebecca), April Marie DeBord, CJ DeBord, Skyler DeBord, Ryker DeBord and Maverick DeBord. 

Betty is predeceased by her husband, Claude H. DeBord, Sr. 

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Florida.

