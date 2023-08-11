Carter to treat Burlington class to ice cream on Saturday Published 5:55 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Those who were part of the second grade class of 2022-23 at Burlington Elementary School are getting a treat from a local civil rights legend.

Marshall University professor Phil Carter has invited last year’s second grade class, who took part in the school’s living wax museum, along with the school’s faculty, librarian and principal, to an ice cream social at Austin’s at The Market – Homemade Ice Cream, located at 809 Third Ave., in Huntington, at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Carter and his wife, Beverly, an Ironton native, are hosting the event as a thank you to students for last year’s wax museum, in which Carter was portrayed by one of the students, Jaden Young, in the history project.

Carter, who was a leader in efforts to desegregate Huntington businesses in the 1960s, has taught at Marshall for more than four decades. He was honored by the city when a portion of Ninth Street was named in his honor last fall.

Carter said he is doing the event to thank the students, as well to give them a “back-to-school bash” before the new academic year starts this week.