Keith Dewayne Ellis, 49, Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.