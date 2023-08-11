Man charged with felonious assault Published 12:00 am Friday, August 11, 2023

A Portsmouth man was arrested on Saturday for felonious assault, after Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office received a call about a victim in an emergency room.

The sherriff said that the county his 911 Communication Center received a call on Saturday from King’s Daughters Hospital stating they had an assault victim being treated.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that the victim reported that she and her boyfriend had got into an argument the night before. She stated that he struck her multiple times all over her body, using a ball bat. Detectives reported that the female had a broken bone, lacerations, bruises and injuries all over her body.

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence located at 1571 Swauger Valley Rd. in Portsmouth. Deputies and detectives responded to this location and were able to detain the suspect, Eric Keith White, 46,of the residence, without incident.

The search resulted in the recovery of the ball bat, other related items, as well as drugs, deputies said.

White has been charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony, along with a parole holder. He is being held without bond.

Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing case that could result in more charges being presented to the grand jury on a later date.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact 740-354-7327.