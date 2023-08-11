Mary Dearfield Published 3:03 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

June 15, 1934 – Aug. 9, 2023

Mary Louise Bruce Dearfield, 89, of Ohio Furnace, made her heavenly flight on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 from the River Run Health Care in Franklin Furnace.

She was born June 15, 1934 in Ohio Furnace to the late Rev. Jerry and Elva (Daniel) Bruce.

Mary attended Green High School, graduating in 1952 and married Frank Dearfield on Sept. 12, 1952.

Email newsletter signup

She was an avid traveler and artist who loved to paint, creating works for numerous family and friends.

Awaiting her arrival in Heaven, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Frank; two children, Frank Layne and Renae Friend; a grandson, Frank Aaron; a great-grandson, Ethan Laber; three sisters, Roberta Bruce, Sherlene Lavender and Edith Daniels; and four brothers, Albert Bruce, Raymond Bruce, Pete Bruce and Paul Bruce, with whom she is rejoicing in a blessed family reunion.

She is survived by a daughter, Vicki (Donny) Hall, of South Shore, Kentucky and two sons, Bill Dearfield, of Ohio Furnace, and Rock (Lynn) Dearfield, of Huntington, West Virginia; 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

She was the world’s greatest Momma and Grandma. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ deeply and was a member of Junior Furnace Baptist Church.

Funeral services for Mary will be 2 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St, Ironton, with Pastor Rock Dearfield officiating. Burial will follow in Buckeye Cemetery, Franklin Furnace. A visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Dearfield family visit, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net