Scioto DD’s Wallace accepts new position with state group Published 12:00 am Friday, August 11, 2023

Wheelersburg resident be Children and Families advisor

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Developmental Disabilities congratulates Erica Wallace, their director of Early Childhood Programs, for accepting a new position with the Ohio Association of County Boards.

“While she will be greatly missed by the SCDD community, we are excited to watch her take this new opportunity as the association’s next Children and Families Advisor,” the agency said in a news release on Monday.

Wallace formally assumes her new role on Aug. 28 and will be the first representative from Scioto County chosen to serve on the OACB.

“We were blown away by the talent, expertise, and passion that all five of our finalists demonstrated during the interview process,” Adam Herman, OACB’s chief executive officer, said. “When it was time to make our final decision, however, Erica’s creativity, unique skill set, and strong relationships across county lines convinced us she was the right person for the job. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team and can’t wait for her to get started later this month.”

Wallace currently serves as the director of Early Intervention for the Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities, a position she has held since 2018. Before taking a leadership role at Scioto DD, Wallace served in three positions supporting children and families at the board, including four years as a developmental specialist, four years as a service and support administrator, and three years providing general administrative support for board operations.

“I have absolutely loved working with the families over the last 14 years. It’s been an honor to work with each and every one, and I am excited to continue my role, and still serve and support Scioto in a different capacity,” Wallace said. “In my new job, I’ll be able to provide support to all 88 counties, including our Scioto County, to our Early Intervention team.”

A certified Developmental Specialist, Early Intervention Supervisor, PLAY Project Consultant, and Court Appointed Special Advocate for children, Wallace is a graduate of Shawnee State University. She lives in Wheelersburg, with her husband, Eli, and three daughters: Ava, Kinley, and Callie

For more information about the programs and services at Scioto County Developmental Disabilities, call 740-353-0636 or visit online at www.sciotocountydd.org, and like and follow them on Facebook and TikTok.