Timothy Hankins Published 3:04 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Timothy Hankins, 67, of Ironton, died Monday, Aug. 7.

There are no services scheduled at this time and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

