Batcats capture Youth World Series championship Published 8:11 pm Saturday, August 12, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Forget going to Disney World. After their performance, it feels more like Disney World came to the Grayson Batcats.

The Batcats went 6-1 to win the World Series Championship in Myrtle Beach. Their outstanding play earned them the No. 1.

The Batcats are based out of Grayson, Ky., but includes team members from Scioto County in Ohio and nearby Greenup County, Ky.

In the quarterfinals, the Batcats made the Seacoast Pirates walk the plank with a 14-1 rout over the team from New Hampshire.

Next up in the semifinals, they play the power-hitting Chicago Heat but came away with a 9-4 win behind some great defense in clutch situations.

The Batcats then faced Team Elite from Philadelphia and started well with 3 runs in the first inning.

Although the Batcats’ bats cooled off as they managed just one more run in each of the second and third innings, they scored 3 more runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good.

The Batcats got 6 more runs in the fifth to lock up a convincing 11-3 win and secure the Youth World Series championship.

Team members are Grayson Merrill, Greyson Hollar, Beau Beckley, Knox Sexton, Blake Biggs, Colby Season, Wyatt Williams, Braylen Hammond, Cash Williams, Colt Vanover, Roman Jordan and Kash Walker.

The team amassed a 52-7-1 record on the second winning 10 various championships including the West Virginia state title and Youth World Series Championship.

The team was ranked No.1 AAA in team points by USSSA rankings in Kentucky and No.3 in the team power rankings by USSSA in Kentucky.