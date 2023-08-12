Flyers shut out McClain in opener, 4-0

Published 7:46 pm Saturday, August 12, 2023

By Jim Walker

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Opening day was a wash.

A whitewash, that is.

The Flyers opened the soccer season on Friday with a 4-0 shutout of the Greenfield McClain Tigers.

The Flyers’ goalkeepers had 7 total saves. Evan Balestra had 5 saves with Eli Ford and Ian Whaley registered one save each.

Wesley Neal scored 2 goals while Brady Medinger and Mason Weber had one goal each.

Medinger had 2 assists with Landon Rowe and Neal getting one assists each.

Rowe led the team with 6 shots. Medinger and Neal took 4 each.

St. Joseph took 21 shots with 10 on goal

McClain   0 0 = 0

St. Joseph 2 2 = 4

