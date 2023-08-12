Lady Dragons open with win over Peebles Published 5:04 pm Saturday, August 12, 2023

By Jim Walker

PEEBLES — The Fairland Lady Dragons decided they were all in this together.

Three different players scored, another play had assists and goalkeeper Marley Maxey had 3 saves as the Lady Dragons used a team effort to open the soccer season with a 5-1 win over the Peebles Lady Indians on Friday.

Kali Hall and Molly Dunlap scored two goals each, Joelie Jarrell had a goal and Annabelle Wyant kicked out a pair of assists in the opening game win.

The game was tied 1-1 at the half before Fairland blitzed Peebles 4-0 in the second half.

Fairland will host North Adams at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug, 19, and begin Ohio Valley Conference play at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Chesapeake.

Fairland 1 4 = 5

Peebles 1 0 = 1

