Candidates file for November election

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 13, 2023

By Heath Harrison

The deadline for general election candidates to file for the November election passed on Wednesday.
Candidates have turned in their nominating petitions and the Lawrence County Board of Elections will meet on Aug. 17 to certify the paperwork, with the full line-up for offices on the ballot being released the next day.
The following candidates had filed by the deadline:

MUNICIPAL RACES
IRONTON
Mayor
• Anthony Bazell
• Amanda Cleary
• Samuel Cramblit II
• Chris Perry
• Hugh Scott
• Kelly Greco-Smith

City council
• Robert Brown
• DJ Cohenour Jr.
• Douglas Davis
• Sandra Gayhart
• Chris Haney
• Jacob Hock
• Lindsey Marshall
• Mike Pierce

Email newsletter signup

ATHALIA
Mayor
• William B. Ward

Village council
• Jessica Bailey
• Ervin Napier

CHESAPEAKE
Mayor
• Drew Griffin

Village council
• Paul Hart
• Marvin Henson

COAL GROVE

Mayor
• Andy Holmes
• Gary Sherman
• Michael McKenzie
• Jacob Travis
City council
• Robin Heaberlin
• Denise Paulus

HANGING ROCK
Mayor
• Chris Davidson
• Wayne Pennington
City council
• Kimberly Chinn
• David Hopper
• John Waginger
• Josh Waginger
Clerk-Treasurer
• Carole Goldcamp

PROCTORVILLE
Mayor
• William Elliott
•Eric Kuhn
• Tony Lovejoy Jr.
• Billy McClung
City council
• Brian Taylor
Clerk
• Darrell Legg

SOUTH POINT
Mayor
• Jeff Gaskin
City council
• Chuck Austin
• Rocky McCoy

TOWNSHIP RACES
Aid
Trustee
• Rodney Littlejohn
Fiscal Officer
• Wayne Taylor
Decatur
Trustee
• Tim Boggs
• Garold Cox
Fiscal Officer
• Shanna Kelly

Elizabeth
Trustee
• Travis Boggs
• Shannon Summers
• Adam Wilds
Fiscal Officer
• Kathy Bamer
• Natalie Shope

Fayette
Trustee
• Justin Gibson
• Tim McMaster
• Roger Riggs
• Travis Wise
Fiscal Officer
• Terry Wise

Hamilton
Trustee
• Benny Kerns
Fiscal Officer
• Tony Hopper

Lawrence
Trustee
• Mark Cade
• Adam Gilmore
Fiscal Officer
• Lori Morris

Mason
Trustee
• Paul Hayes
• Bryce Kenneth Whitehead

Perry
Trustee
• Matt Malone
• Bill Nance
• Teresa Lawless
Fiscal Officer
• Jeff Joseph

Rome
Trustee
• Bob Mayo
• Edward Smith
Fiscal Officer
• Cheryl Jenkins

Symmes
Trustee
• Cecil Mays
Fiscal Officer
• Patty Belville
• Linda Carpenter

Union
Trustee
• Dain Spears
• Bobby Hamlin
Fiscal Officer
• Shelley Pinkerman

Upper
Trustee
• Craig Thomas
Fiscal Officer
• Tyler Walters

Washington
Trustee
• Douglas Dickens
• Bob Jenkins
• Corey Jones
Fiscal Officer
• Katrenda J. Lewis

Windsor
Trustee
• Donald Rigney
Fiscal Officer
• Hazel Humphrey

SCHOOL BOARDS
Lawrence County ESC
• Jon Chris Collier
• Jeremy Clay
• Jeff Floyd
• Larry Maynard

Chesapeake
• Nate Adkins
• Glen Dale Chapman
• Chuck Oldaker
• James Smith
• Arthur Suiter
• Kyle Webb

Dawson-Bryant
• Adam C. Blackburn
• Jessica Bryant
• Rebecca Gannon
• Shanna Murray
• Vivian Schug

Fairland
• Christopher Ball
• Tony Black II
• Robyn Chapman
• Jason Gorby
• Mark Hall
• Larry Maynard
• Matt Ward

Ironton
• Erica Friesenhegst
• Joan Freeman Igo
• TJ Parnell
• Sasha Riley
• Jodi Rowe
• Jason Walker
• Michael Winfield

Rock Hill
• Josh Bryant
• Jonathan Dillon
• Shane Hackworth
• Mark Harper
• David Hankins
• Mandy Knipp
• Chad Pemberton
• David Stapleton

South Point
• Eric Riley
• Jack Nuckols
• Bo Staley
• Stacey Thacker
• Mary Jacquen Tyler

Symmes Valley
• Adam Corn
• Timmy Hayes
• Montana Runnels
• Kent Wells

More News

Ohio vote shows enduring power of abortion issue at ballot box

Issue One fails in special election

Board: Higher turnout source for delays at polling places

Ex-cheer coach indicted for sexual contact with minors

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who do you favor in the Ironton mayor’s race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections