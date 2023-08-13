Candidates file for November election
Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 13, 2023
The deadline for general election candidates to file for the November election passed on Wednesday.
Candidates have turned in their nominating petitions and the Lawrence County Board of Elections will meet on Aug. 17 to certify the paperwork, with the full line-up for offices on the ballot being released the next day.
The following candidates had filed by the deadline:
MUNICIPAL RACES
IRONTON
Mayor
• Anthony Bazell
• Amanda Cleary
• Samuel Cramblit II
• Chris Perry
• Hugh Scott
• Kelly Greco-Smith
City council
• Robert Brown
• DJ Cohenour Jr.
• Douglas Davis
• Sandra Gayhart
• Chris Haney
• Jacob Hock
• Lindsey Marshall
• Mike Pierce
ATHALIA
Mayor
• William B. Ward
Village council
• Jessica Bailey
• Ervin Napier
CHESAPEAKE
Mayor
• Drew Griffin
Village council
• Paul Hart
• Marvin Henson
COAL GROVE
Mayor
• Andy Holmes
• Gary Sherman
• Michael McKenzie
• Jacob Travis
City council
• Robin Heaberlin
• Denise Paulus
HANGING ROCK
Mayor
• Chris Davidson
• Wayne Pennington
City council
• Kimberly Chinn
• David Hopper
• John Waginger
• Josh Waginger
Clerk-Treasurer
• Carole Goldcamp
PROCTORVILLE
Mayor
• William Elliott
•Eric Kuhn
• Tony Lovejoy Jr.
• Billy McClung
City council
• Brian Taylor
Clerk
• Darrell Legg
SOUTH POINT
Mayor
• Jeff Gaskin
City council
• Chuck Austin
• Rocky McCoy
TOWNSHIP RACES
Aid
Trustee
• Rodney Littlejohn
Fiscal Officer
• Wayne Taylor
Decatur
Trustee
• Tim Boggs
• Garold Cox
Fiscal Officer
• Shanna Kelly
Elizabeth
Trustee
• Travis Boggs
• Shannon Summers
• Adam Wilds
Fiscal Officer
• Kathy Bamer
• Natalie Shope
Fayette
Trustee
• Justin Gibson
• Tim McMaster
• Roger Riggs
• Travis Wise
Fiscal Officer
• Terry Wise
Hamilton
Trustee
• Benny Kerns
Fiscal Officer
• Tony Hopper
Lawrence
Trustee
• Mark Cade
• Adam Gilmore
Fiscal Officer
• Lori Morris
Mason
Trustee
• Paul Hayes
• Bryce Kenneth Whitehead
Perry
Trustee
• Matt Malone
• Bill Nance
• Teresa Lawless
Fiscal Officer
• Jeff Joseph
Rome
Trustee
• Bob Mayo
• Edward Smith
Fiscal Officer
• Cheryl Jenkins
Symmes
Trustee
• Cecil Mays
Fiscal Officer
• Patty Belville
• Linda Carpenter
Union
Trustee
• Dain Spears
• Bobby Hamlin
Fiscal Officer
• Shelley Pinkerman
Upper
Trustee
• Craig Thomas
Fiscal Officer
• Tyler Walters
Washington
Trustee
• Douglas Dickens
• Bob Jenkins
• Corey Jones
Fiscal Officer
• Katrenda J. Lewis
Windsor
Trustee
• Donald Rigney
Fiscal Officer
• Hazel Humphrey
SCHOOL BOARDS
Lawrence County ESC
• Jon Chris Collier
• Jeremy Clay
• Jeff Floyd
• Larry Maynard
Chesapeake
• Nate Adkins
• Glen Dale Chapman
• Chuck Oldaker
• James Smith
• Arthur Suiter
• Kyle Webb
Dawson-Bryant
• Adam C. Blackburn
• Jessica Bryant
• Rebecca Gannon
• Shanna Murray
• Vivian Schug
Fairland
• Christopher Ball
• Tony Black II
• Robyn Chapman
• Jason Gorby
• Mark Hall
• Larry Maynard
• Matt Ward
Ironton
• Erica Friesenhegst
• Joan Freeman Igo
• TJ Parnell
• Sasha Riley
• Jodi Rowe
• Jason Walker
• Michael Winfield
Rock Hill
• Josh Bryant
• Jonathan Dillon
• Shane Hackworth
• Mark Harper
• David Hankins
• Mandy Knipp
• Chad Pemberton
• David Stapleton
South Point
• Eric Riley
• Jack Nuckols
• Bo Staley
• Stacey Thacker
• Mary Jacquen Tyler
Symmes Valley
• Adam Corn
• Timmy Hayes
• Montana Runnels
• Kent Wells