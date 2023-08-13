Candidates file for November election Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 13, 2023

The deadline for general election candidates to file for the November election passed on Wednesday.

Candidates have turned in their nominating petitions and the Lawrence County Board of Elections will meet on Aug. 17 to certify the paperwork, with the full line-up for offices on the ballot being released the next day.

The following candidates had filed by the deadline:

MUNICIPAL RACES

IRONTON

Mayor

• Anthony Bazell

• Amanda Cleary

• Samuel Cramblit II

• Chris Perry

• Hugh Scott

• Kelly Greco-Smith

City council

• Robert Brown

• DJ Cohenour Jr.

• Douglas Davis

• Sandra Gayhart

• Chris Haney

• Jacob Hock

• Lindsey Marshall

• Mike Pierce

ATHALIA

Mayor

• William B. Ward

Village council

• Jessica Bailey

• Ervin Napier

CHESAPEAKE

Mayor

• Drew Griffin

Village council

• Paul Hart

• Marvin Henson

COAL GROVE

Mayor

• Andy Holmes

• Gary Sherman

• Michael McKenzie

• Jacob Travis

City council

• Robin Heaberlin

• Denise Paulus

HANGING ROCK

Mayor

• Chris Davidson

• Wayne Pennington

City council

• Kimberly Chinn

• David Hopper

• John Waginger

• Josh Waginger

Clerk-Treasurer

• Carole Goldcamp

PROCTORVILLE

Mayor

• William Elliott

•Eric Kuhn

• Tony Lovejoy Jr.

• Billy McClung

City council

• Brian Taylor

Clerk

• Darrell Legg

SOUTH POINT

Mayor

• Jeff Gaskin

City council

• Chuck Austin

• Rocky McCoy

TOWNSHIP RACES

Aid

Trustee

• Rodney Littlejohn

Fiscal Officer

• Wayne Taylor

Decatur

Trustee

• Tim Boggs

• Garold Cox

Fiscal Officer

• Shanna Kelly

Elizabeth

Trustee

• Travis Boggs

• Shannon Summers

• Adam Wilds

Fiscal Officer

• Kathy Bamer

• Natalie Shope

Fayette

Trustee

• Justin Gibson

• Tim McMaster

• Roger Riggs

• Travis Wise

Fiscal Officer

• Terry Wise

Hamilton

Trustee

• Benny Kerns

Fiscal Officer

• Tony Hopper

Lawrence

Trustee

• Mark Cade

• Adam Gilmore

Fiscal Officer

• Lori Morris

Mason

Trustee

• Paul Hayes

• Bryce Kenneth Whitehead

Perry

Trustee

• Matt Malone

• Bill Nance

• Teresa Lawless

Fiscal Officer

• Jeff Joseph

Rome

Trustee

• Bob Mayo

• Edward Smith

Fiscal Officer

• Cheryl Jenkins

Symmes

Trustee

• Cecil Mays

Fiscal Officer

• Patty Belville

• Linda Carpenter

Union

Trustee

• Dain Spears

• Bobby Hamlin

Fiscal Officer

• Shelley Pinkerman

Upper

Trustee

• Craig Thomas

Fiscal Officer

• Tyler Walters

Washington

Trustee

• Douglas Dickens

• Bob Jenkins

• Corey Jones

Fiscal Officer

• Katrenda J. Lewis

Windsor

Trustee

• Donald Rigney

Fiscal Officer

• Hazel Humphrey

SCHOOL BOARDS

Lawrence County ESC

• Jon Chris Collier

• Jeremy Clay

• Jeff Floyd

• Larry Maynard

Chesapeake

• Nate Adkins

• Glen Dale Chapman

• Chuck Oldaker

• James Smith

• Arthur Suiter

• Kyle Webb

Dawson-Bryant

• Adam C. Blackburn

• Jessica Bryant

• Rebecca Gannon

• Shanna Murray

• Vivian Schug

Fairland

• Christopher Ball

• Tony Black II

• Robyn Chapman

• Jason Gorby

• Mark Hall

• Larry Maynard

• Matt Ward

Ironton

• Erica Friesenhegst

• Joan Freeman Igo

• TJ Parnell

• Sasha Riley

• Jodi Rowe

• Jason Walker

• Michael Winfield

Rock Hill

• Josh Bryant

• Jonathan Dillon

• Shane Hackworth

• Mark Harper

• David Hankins

• Mandy Knipp

• Chad Pemberton

• David Stapleton

South Point

• Eric Riley

• Jack Nuckols

• Bo Staley

• Stacey Thacker

• Mary Jacquen Tyler

Symmes Valley

• Adam Corn

• Timmy Hayes

• Montana Runnels

• Kent Wells