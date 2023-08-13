Investigation underway after body found in Storms Creek Published 2:11 pm Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sent to medical examiner for autopsy

Police are investigating, following the discovery of a body of a woman near Moulton’s Field in Ironton on Saturday.

According to a news release, officers responded at 7:15 a.m. to Storms Creek, to a report of a possible body in the water.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a female body, face down in the water. Detectives were then called to the scene for further investigation.

The department says this is an ongoing investigation. No other information, including the identity of the deceased, will be released at this time, pending the notification of the next of kin.

The body is being sent to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with any information can contact the Detective’s Division at 740-532-5606.

Police thanked the Ironton Fire Department, Lawrence County EMS, and the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office for their assistance.