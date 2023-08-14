Lions Club helps soccer association purchase AED Published 12:00 am Monday, August 14, 2023

The Ironton Lions Club recently funded the purchase of an AED (automated external defibrillator) for use by the Ironton Area Youth Soccer Association.

AEDs are used at home, business, schools, gyms, sports arenas and other public areas to revive someone from sudden cardiac arrest.

This usually occurs when a disruption in the heart’s electrical activity causes a dangerously fast and/or irregular heartbeat. These irregular heart rhythms can keep the heart from pumping effectively and can cause it to stop.

Treatment is required within minutes to prevent further injury or death. A bystander or family member can use the device to jolt the heart back to a regular rhythm, until medical treatment or EMS arrives.

“The availability and use of AED’s have proven effective in saving lives, and the Ironton Lions Club is proud to present this check to IAYSA for its purchase,“ Brent Pyles, Ironton Lions member and IAYSA board member, said.