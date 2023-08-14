Visiting church group builds wheelchair ramps for locals Published 12:00 am Monday, August 14, 2023

A group from down south was recently in the area, helping locals in need.

Members of Bethel United Methodist Church, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, were in Ironton in July, where they took on projects building wheelchair ramps for two area residents.

They stayed at the First United Methodist Church, where they also conducted a Bible school. This was a project of Jackson Area Ministries summer work camp.

Michael Corn, who coordinates the mission groups, said they have been hosting them for more than 25 years and, some summers, they get as many as four groups, who do projects in Lawrence, Jackson, Vinton and Gallia counties.

Past projects have included cleaning up damage from the ice storms of 2021.

There were about 25 from the South Carolina group and they stayed for a week, he said.

The ramps were for disabled residents on State Route 93 and on Porter Gap Road.

Rev. Bob Davis, who led this effort for the last 40 years, retired and was succeeded by Michael Williams.

For info on volunteering or to make a referral write to JAM, P.O. Box 603, Jackson, OH 45640 or email jamjar@midohiotwcbc.com.