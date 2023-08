Bonnie Blevins Published 6:15 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Bonnie Blevins, 48, of Ironton, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Ironton.

Funeral services are pending at this time. Donations can be made to Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, to help the family with the funeral expenses. Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.