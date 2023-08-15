DeWine, Husted mark one-year anniversary of CHIPS Act Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted today issued the following statements regarding the one-year anniversary of the federal CHIPS Act being signed into law by President Joe Boden, following passage by Congress.

“In Ohio, we value cutting-edge innovation and want Ohioans to continue to be part of the solution in producing critical supply chains,” DeWine said. “That’s why we were proud to be an early supporter of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. We applaud members of the Ohio delegation for their support of the legislation and our general assembly for being a leader in enacting state legislation to attract the semiconductor industry to Ohio, making Ohio the Silicon Heartland.”

The legislation is seen as key in plans for Intel to build a microchip manufacturing facility in the state.

DeWine and Husted recently sent a letter to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce offering their unwavering support of CHIPS Act funding for Intel’s fab project in Ohio.

To learn more about the CHIPS Act in Ohio, visit development.ohio.gov/business/chips.