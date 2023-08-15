Lloyd Damron Published 6:18 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Lloyd Wayne Damron, 61, of South Point, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Damron.

There will be a funeral service held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery in Burlington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.