Rebecca Allen Published 6:18 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Jan. 24, 1948 — Aug. 12, 2023

Rebecca Clem Allen 75, of Ironton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

She was born Jan. 24, 1948, to the late John Acy Clem and Ruby Geraldine Allen Clem. She was the widow of John Allen.

She attended The Ironton City Mission. She retired from St. Mary’s Hospital as a medical transcriptionist.

She is survived by sons; Shawn and Stephanie Allen, Charles Allen; and daughter Lea Andrea and Chris Travis; seven grandchildren; and sister, Nancy Rexroad.

Visitation will be noon-3 p.m. Friday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home with the funeral starting after the visitation with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.