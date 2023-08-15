Richard Gee Published 6:14 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

May 23, 1962 — Aug. 12, 2023

Richard Walden Gee, 61, of Ironton, passed away Aug. 12, 2023 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born May 23, 1962 in Ironton, to his late parents, Anon Gee and Laura Jane (Moore) Blankenship.

Richard was a 1981 graduate of Rock Hill High School and was of the Apostolic faith. He was a self-employed tradesman. Richard loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepdad, James Blankenship.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Amanda Henry, of Ironton, Tiffany (Beau) Adkins, of Ironton, Chasity (Dwayne) Porter, of Ironton; his sons, Andrew Gee, of Ironton, and Joshua Gee, of Ironton; his sister; Janey Blankenship, of Ironton; his aunt, Ruby Kerns of Ironton, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. There will be a memorial service scheduled in the future to honor Richard.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.