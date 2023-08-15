Rick Dillon Jr. Published 6:19 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

July 24, 1963 — Aug. 13, 2023

Richard “Rick” Wayne Dillon, Jr., 60, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Rick was born July 24, 1963, in Ironton, a son to Lucille (Don) Long Sparks and the late Richard Wayne Dillon.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Freda Webb Dillon, whom he married April 27, 2000.

Rick was a 1981 graduate of Rock Hill High School and attended Collins Career Technical Center for industrial maintenance. He was a former employee of the Dayton Malleable Iron Company. Rick enjoyed fishing, camping, and lawn mower repair and he loved helping others. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his father, Rick was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Sparks.

In addition to his wife and mother, Rick is survived by his children, Aaron (Amy) Dillon, Erica Dillon, both of Chesapeake, Derek (Monte) Barnhart, of Ashland, Kentucky, Ryan (Jamie) Barnhart and Sarah Barnhart, both of Ironton. Also, his sisters, Kathy (Bill) Nenni, Donna (Larry) Jones, Cindi (Chris) Evans, Beth Sparks; a nephew, Jeremy (Julie) Bailey; five grandchildren and his two faithful dogs, Puggy and Bella.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St, Ironton, with Pastor Mike Triplett officiating. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Dillon family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.