Wesley McFann Published 6:15 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Wesley John McFann, 41, of South Point, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley Watts McFann.

Funeral services were Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Rock Deerfield officiating.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.