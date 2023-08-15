WVU outlines cuts Published 6:30 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University on Friday recommended the elimination of 32, or 9 percent, of the majors offered on its Morgantown campus along with a wide-ranging reduction in faculty to address a $45 million budget shortfall.

A dozen majors recommended to be axed are undergraduate-level, while 20 are graduate-level majors. The university said the proposed cuts would represent a total of 434 students, or 2 percent of its total enrollment.

There are 169 potential reductions in faculty, or 7 percent of the total in Morgantown, WVU said in a news release.

Email newsletter signup

The university has said the goal of the review is to align its academic programs with student demand, career opportunity and market trends while ensuring an efficient delivery of its offerings.

“While we view these preliminary recommendations for reductions and discontinuations as necessary, we are keenly aware of the people they will affect,” university President E. Gordon Gee said in a news release.

“We do not take that lightly. These faculty are our colleagues, our neighbors and our friends. These decisions are difficult to make.”