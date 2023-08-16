Allyson Sparks Published 6:16 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

May 17, 2011—Aug. 8, 2023

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin and friend, Allyson Rae Sparks, age 12, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Florida.

There, she saved lives by donating organs.

Allyson was born on May 17, 2011, in Ashland, Kentucky, the daughter of Dustin and Breanna (Price) Sparks.

Allyson attended Ironton Elementary School. Allyson was a member of C-K volleyball, her school’s volleyball and Tigerettes teams, where she was always surrounded by her friends. She attended Haverhill United Methodist Church and C3 Church in South Point. She loved her favorite dog, Teddy.

She was a lively, outgoing child, Allyson was known by her friends and family to be smart, ambitious and ready for anything. Allyson touched the lives of so many; our beloved, shining, happy girl, the light of our lives and the star of our hearts and leaves us smiling through our tears. We’re so proud of what you accomplished in your short time on Earth. Allyson, we love you, sweet girl.

In addition to her mom and dad, she is survived by her brother, Stryker Sparks; her maternal grandparents, Lisa (Greg) Comer, Douglas (Catherine) Price and paternal grandparents, Connie (Roger) Williams, Duyne (Martina) Wilson; and paternal great grandmother, Barbara Robinson; her uncle, Brandon (Alley) Sparks; aunts Misty (Ricky) Harmon, Melissa Crabtree, Megan Crabtree and Stacy (Michael) Hay; and two special cousins, Grace Sparks and Jayce Cisco.