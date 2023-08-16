Janet Adams Published 8:19 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

May 29, 1941—Aug. 11, 2023

Janet Ruth Richendollar Adams, 82, of Titusville, Florida formerly from Ironton, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 11, 2023.

She was born May 29, 1941 to the late Emmett Richendollar and Ruby McNeely Richendollar Stevens.

She is survived by husband, Alfred “Buck” Adams, of Titusville, Florida; son, Barry Dean Adams, of Port St. John, Florida; son-in-law, Ed Holt, of Kodak, Tennessee; stepbrothers, Larry and John Stevens; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Adams Leach Holt; and sister, Eileen Pemberton.

A memorial will be held at a later date in Titusville, Florida.