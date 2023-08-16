Life without parole in Pleasant murder Published 4:12 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Kace Pleasant was sentenced to life without parole on Wednesday for the aggravated murder of his grandfather.

The body of Harold T. Pleasant, 72, was found on Oct. 26, 2022, underneath the deck of his home on South Ninth Street in Ironton.

Officers doing a wellness check of the home saw Kace Pleasant, 23, flee the scene. He was later arrested in Scioto County the same day.

Email newsletter signup

In addition to the aggravated murder conviction, Kace Pleasant was also sentenced to three years on a gun charge, three years on a failure to comply/fleeing and eluding charge and 8-12 years on a robbery and kidnapping charge.

“So there’s no possibility that he ever gets out of prison,” Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson, who recommended the maximum sentence on the charges, told The Tribune.

Kace Pleasant was found guilty by a jury on Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley’s court on July 28.

Finley agreed with Anderson and sentenced Pleasant.