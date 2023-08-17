ODOT road report

August 17, 2023

CHILLICOTHE — The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.  Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

State Route 93/ U.S. 52 Double Roundabout Project – Work has begun as of April 3 for a safety improvement project on  State Route 93 at the U.S. 52 interchange. One lane of traffic will be maintained each direction on  State Route 93 throughout construction. Additional impacts will include narrowed and shifted travel lanes.

As of July 5 the project has switched to the next phase of construction. During this time the ramp from  State Route 93 South to U.S. 52 West and the ramp from U.S. 52 East to  State Route 93 will be closed for 90 days. During this closure traffic for both ramps will be detoured via U.S. 52 East to  State Route 141 to U.S. 52 West. Estimated interim completion: Fall 2023

State Route 775 Resurfacing – Work has begun as of July 24 for a resurfacing project on  State Route 775 between  State Route 7 and  State Route 217. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Mon – Fri. During work hours traffic will be maintained using flaggers.

This project also includes bridge maintenance on  State Route 7 south of  State Route 775 near Irene Road.  State Route 7 will be reduced to one lane maintained using temporary signals for this work.Estimated completion: Fall 2023

U.S. 52 Slide Repair – Work has begun as of May 22 for a slide repair project on U.S. 52 Westbound between Solida Road and Burlington-Macedonia Road. U.S. 52 Westbound will be reduced to one lane using concrete barrier wall for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Summer 2023

State Route 93 Bridge Replacement – Work has begun as of May 22 for a Bridge Replacement on  State Route 93 between Buckhorn-Superior Road and Mud Hollow Road. During construction one lane of traffic will be maintained on  State Route 93 using temporary signals and concrete barrier wall. Estimated completion: Fall 2023

State Route 93 Resurfacing – Work has begun as of May 15 on a resurfacing project on  State Route 93 between Sand Hollow Road and Olive Furnace Road.  State Route 93 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 AM – 5:30 PM, Mon – Fri for this construction. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2023

Dean State Forest Resurfacing – Work has begun as of July 17 for a resurfacing project at the Ranger Station and service area in Dean State Forest. Traffic impacts are expected to be minimal during construction, but may include temporary restricted access to the station. Estimated completion: Summer 2023

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

