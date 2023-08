Timothy Del Checcolo Published 5:51 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

Timothy Del Checcolo, of South Point, died July 26 at age 72.

He is survived by his wife wife, Patti.

A celebration of life will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Old Orchard Chruch, located at 3600 Blackburn Ave. in Ashland.

Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.