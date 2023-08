Chester Fugate Jr. Published 2:13 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Chester Lee “CJ” Fugate Jr., 48, of South Point, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are pending.

Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.